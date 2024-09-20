Choreo LLC Invests $234,000 in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,678,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NatWest Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 418,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NatWest Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,402,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 765,671 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in NatWest Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,398,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after buying an additional 370,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 993,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 328,518 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Price Performance

NWG stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.1543 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

