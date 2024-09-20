Choreo LLC Invests $235,000 in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth $157,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CTS by 8.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth $4,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $55.47.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. CTS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. CTS’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. CTS’s payout ratio is 9.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTS

CTS Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.