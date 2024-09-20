Choreo LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DNP stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

