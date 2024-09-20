Choreo LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 875,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chewy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 258,502 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Chewy by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,328,000 after acquiring an additional 963,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,373,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at $31,097,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $31.11 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

