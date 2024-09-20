Choreo LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,457,000 after acquiring an additional 189,019 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,646,000 after acquiring an additional 181,207 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $52,976,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

SIG stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $347,400.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,114.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,202 shares of company stock worth $4,422,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Signet Jewelers

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.