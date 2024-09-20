Choreo LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,663,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286,632 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,197.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,256,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after buying an additional 1,160,025 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,262,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3,173.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 705,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,226,000 after purchasing an additional 683,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFNM opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.59.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

