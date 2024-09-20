Choreo LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $7,770,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,170,007,000 after acquiring an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 142.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 39,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $310.92 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $413.70. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.11 and a 200-day moving average of $337.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

