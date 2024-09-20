Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,697 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 62,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 36,261 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,112,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,167,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $373.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. Research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.