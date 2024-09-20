Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 110.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 135,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 71,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Aramark by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period.

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK opened at $38.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Stories

