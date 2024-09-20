Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 65.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FTI Consulting by 76.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in FTI Consulting by 593.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.1 %

FCN stock opened at $225.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.03 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

