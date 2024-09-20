Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $2,877,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,892,000 after purchasing an additional 97,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,298.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

