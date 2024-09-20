Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $181.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.92.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. StockNews.com raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

