Choreo LLC Purchases New Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $159,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 18,532 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $275,014.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,137.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 18,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $275,014.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,137.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,133,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,239,767.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BSM opened at $15.00 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.24 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 64.88% and a return on equity of 37.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

