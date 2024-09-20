Choreo LLC Purchases Shares of 23,033 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Coty by 1,448.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Coty’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

