Choreo LLC Purchases Shares of 5,233 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in EPR Properties by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $49.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.47%.

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPR. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EPR Properties from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.06.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

