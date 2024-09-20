Choreo LLC Purchases Shares of 7,120 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in NiSource by 146.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,322 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,138 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $70,090,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3,195.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,480 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

