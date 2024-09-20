Choreo LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.5 %
CCEP opened at $81.23 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $82.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
