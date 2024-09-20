Choreo LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

CCEP opened at $81.23 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $82.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.