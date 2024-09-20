Choreo LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $13,925,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 10.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 12.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 20.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup cut Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,345.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,345.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $5,099,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $130.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.48. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $136.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

