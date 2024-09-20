Choreo LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.14.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $201.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.86 and its 200-day moving average is $171.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

