Choreo LLC Takes Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after buying an additional 131,726 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 125.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $2,972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 244,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:CFR opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $123.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.90.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at $190,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.