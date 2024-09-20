Choreo LLC Takes Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 12,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,824,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after buying an additional 381,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after buying an additional 239,401 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after buying an additional 223,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1,015.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 214,174 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Insider Activity at National Bank

In related news, Director Ralph W. Clermont sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $441,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,729.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph W. Clermont sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $441,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,729.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $807,607.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,998. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Stock Performance

National Bank stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.85. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

