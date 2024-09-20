Choreo LLC Takes Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 21.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 17.9% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Range Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 20.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

