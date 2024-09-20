Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $101.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.19. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.