Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

