Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $13.88.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
