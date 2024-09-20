Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.5% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,995 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $3,409,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $130,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS NOBL opened at $105.93 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

