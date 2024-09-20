Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys Shares of 3,200 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

