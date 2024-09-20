Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys Shares of 4,245 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

