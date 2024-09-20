Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $230,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,555,000 after purchasing an additional 648,150 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 107,653 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.70 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.70 and its 200-day moving average is $107.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

