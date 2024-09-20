Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $248,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $122.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $122.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.