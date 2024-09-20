Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after purchasing an additional 919,370 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 691,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,383,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $132.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

