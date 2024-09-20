Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $180,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $110,103,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Snap to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $1,039,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,041,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,710,096.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $1,039,423.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,041,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,710,096.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,511,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,569,906 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.