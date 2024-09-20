Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,986,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,814,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,243,000 after buying an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,725,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,209,000 after buying an additional 74,519 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,323,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $124.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $176.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

