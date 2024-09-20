Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes $244,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 982 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $253.79 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

