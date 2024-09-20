Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes $62,000 Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth $88,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veritone during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Veritone by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $146.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.29.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter. Veritone had a negative net margin of 42.56% and a negative return on equity of 222.47%.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

