City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.97

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.43. City Developments shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 8,646 shares.

City Developments Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

