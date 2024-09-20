Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

NYSE:CMTG opened at $8.58 on Friday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 28.19 and a current ratio of 28.19.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. Equities analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 349.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

