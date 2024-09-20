Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $2.75.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE CCO opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $835.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $558.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Channel Outdoor

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 46,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $79,360.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,812,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,133,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.