Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,344,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 38,509 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 408,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 180,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 651,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNVT opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

