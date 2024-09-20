Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 495,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 93,123 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $24,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 30.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

CLW stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.33. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $57.13.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $586.40 million during the quarter.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

