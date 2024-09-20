CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in CME Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $214.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.46 and a 200-day moving average of $207.59. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

