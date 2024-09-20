CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Sells $938,107.26 in Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $938,107.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 335.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,296,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 318.3% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

