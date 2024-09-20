CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) vs. FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Head to Head Contrast

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNB Financial and FVCBankcorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $216.67 million 2.45 $58.02 million $2.38 10.63 FVCBankcorp $43.99 million 5.36 $3.82 million $0.24 54.67

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 15.30% 10.37% 0.92% FVCBankcorp 4.44% 7.16% 0.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CNB Financial and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CNB Financial and FVCBankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 FVCBankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.04%. Given CNB Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CNB Financial is more favorable than FVCBankcorp.

Risk and Volatility

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of CNB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNB Financial beats FVCBankcorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides private banking; and wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment, as well as engages in consumer discount loan and finance business. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

About FVCBankcorp

(Get Free Report)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; and Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.