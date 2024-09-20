Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $44,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $101.98 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.65.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

