Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,694.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SSD opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.91 and its 200-day moving average is $180.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.