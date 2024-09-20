Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 36,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OR. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.6 %

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 1.03. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -90.48%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

