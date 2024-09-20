Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $9,642,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 694.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 590,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 516,367 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $3,488,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,219,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,115,000 after acquiring an additional 394,282 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDM. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.45). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.97%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Stories

