Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 61.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $469,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $90.49 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.38.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

