Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1,409.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,081 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $177,081,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PTC by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,050,000 after purchasing an additional 344,853 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $56,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ PTC opened at $179.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.04 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,433.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,330. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

