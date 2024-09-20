Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $685,000 Holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 511,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apyx Medical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 145,309 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Apyx Medical Co. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 105.45% and a negative net margin of 57.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

