Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $686,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 38,282 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

